Big Ten bowl game tracker, all-time bowl records, and updated bowl projections

A Big Ten champion still has to be crowned this weekend, but the bowl game discussions are now underway for more than half of the Big Ten teams. A total of 9 Big Ten schools have qualified or been given permission to play in a postseason bowl game this season, and at least one Big Ten team appears to be heading to the College Football Playoff to compete for the national championship.

Five of the Big Ten’s 14 members will not be participating in a postseason bowl game this year. They are listed below and include Nebraska, who saw its once unthinkable bowl drought extended for a seventh straight season. Other teams not going to a bowl game include Indiana and Michigan State, who have just undergone a coaching change with higher hopes for success in 2024. It also includes Illinois and Purdue, two teams who did go to a bowl game last season.

While Minnesota only won five games this season, the Gophers have been given an NCAA exemption to play in a bowl game that is unable to fill its spot due to a lack of bowl-eligible teams around the country. Minnesota joins James Madison and Jacksonville State in receiving a pass from the NCAA to play in the bowl season, although James Madison and Jacksonville State needed the exemption due to being in a transition phase from the FCS to the FBS.

INELIGIBLE

Illinois

Indiana

Michigan State

Nebraska

Purdue

Below is a look at each Big Ten team that will be playing in the bowl season, each school’s 2023 regular season record, and each school’s all-time bowl record. For now, there are a few quick thoughts on what the latest bowl projections are calling for each bowl-eligible team. Once the bowl games are announced, we will have an updated bowl tracker to follow throughout the bowl season.

Season record: 10-2 (Big Ten West champions)

All-time bowl record: 18-16-1

Just about every bowl projection you check seems to have Iowa heading to the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The Citrus Bowl makes the most sense with the expectation that Michigan and Ohio State are virtual locks for a New Years Six game, whether that be in the College Football Playoff or not. And Penn State is a team most expect will be playing in a New Years Six game as well. That leaves Iowa, then only other ranked Big Ten team, the most likely candidate to fill the Big Ten’s spot in the Citrus Bowl.

Season record: 7-5

All-time bowl record: 13-14-2

We’ll see where the Maryland Terrapins go bowling, but the Las Vegas Bowl to face a team from the Pac-12. USC and Utah have been two of the most popular picks to represent the Pac-12, so we could get an early look at a future Big Ten matchup between Maryland and USC.

Season record: 12-0 (Big Ten East champions)

All-time bowl record: 21-29

Regardless of whether or not Michigan wins the Big Ten championship game, it appears very likely the Wolverines will be making their third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff. That has been the mission all along and the team has put a chip on their shoulders every step of the way. The Rose Bowl being a College Football Playoff semifinal makes it likely that Michigan will be heading to Pasadena, perhaps as the no. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff at the very least.

Season record: 5-7 (NCAA exemption to fill bowl vacancy)

All-time bowl record: 11-12

With Minnesota being among the last teams to be ruled eligible to play in a bowl game, the Gophers are just going to have to wait to see what spot needs to be filled. And there is a decent chance that will result in a trip to Detroit to play in the Quick Lane Bowl against a team from the MAC. Other potential landing spots this bowl season range from the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix and the Las Vegas Bowl, but most bowl projections seem to have Minnesota rowing their boat to Detroit on Dec. 26.

Season record: 7-5

All-time bowl record: 6-10

Northwestern is one of the biggest surprises this season in the Big Ten and will be ending the season in a bowl game, and already with a winning record in hand. The Wildcats are likely to be heading to either the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phonix or the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. And whichever game doesn’t get Northwestern will likely get Minnesota instead.

Season record: 11-1

All-time bowl record: 26-28

There is still a sliver of hope for Ohio State to get into the College Football Playoff, but the worst-case scenario at this point looks to be the Orange Bowl in Miami. It will all depend on what happens this weekend in the ACC Championship Game and, potentially, the Pac-12 championship game. The Buckeyes may just need Florida State to lose to creep back into the playoff, but we’ll see what happens. If the Buckeyes are not in the playoff, then they are heading to the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked option available from the Big Ten or SEC (or Notre Dame) to face a school from the ACC (in this case, most likely Louisville).

Penn State Nittany Lions

Season record: 10-2

All-time bowl record: 31-19-2

Penn State could be sitting in a spot for a New Years Six bowl game, but it isn’t quite a lock just yet. A top-10 ranking should hold firm enough to get Penn State into a New Years Six bowl game after conference championship weekend though, and a spot in the Peach Bowl has been the trendy pick from the various bowl projections. You may find a Fiesta Bowl projection sprinkled in sometimes, but the Peach Bowl has been the most likely destination for Penn State for a number of weeks now. A matchup against the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion could also be the most likely outcome, although some projections have paired Penn State against Ole Miss or the loser of the Pac-12 championship game.

Season record: 6-6

All-time bowl record: 6-4

Rutgers is going bowling, and they may not have to travel very far to get there. Rutgers has been trending toward a spot in the Pinstripe Bowl in the Bronx for a while, and it would seem unlikely for that to change. While most projections seem to have Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, their opponent seems to draw mixed reviews. Georgia Tech could be a likely opponent, but Clemson has been mentioned at times as well.

Season record: 7-5

All-time bowl record: 19-15

If the bowl projections from various media types are accurate, then it seems likely that Wisconsin will be packing their bags for Nashville to play in the Music City Bowl. Most projections seem to be in sync with Wisconsin playing in the Music City Bowl, although there is a difference in opinion on just who they will play. Some options include Texas A&M, Auburn, and Kentucky. Texas A&M and Kentucky have been the most popular projected opponents for the Badgers.

