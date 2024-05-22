Big Ten announces new dates for Oregon football games vs. Michigan State, at Purdue

The Big Ten announced several changes to the conference football slate Wednesday afternoon, highlighting several matchups being moved to Friday night, including two Oregon Duck games this fall.

The Ducks' Oct. 5 home game against Michigan State has been moved to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and will air on FOX. Oregon's road contest against Purdue on Oct. 19 will also be played at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, on FOX.

Oregon played just one Friday game last fall in the regular season, a 31-7 win over Oregon State over Thanksgiving weekend. The next week they played in the Pac-12 championship game against Washington on a Friday night in Las Vegas.

No other kickoff times have been announced as of Wednesday, but presumably the rest of Oregon's games will be played on Saturdays throughout the fall.

Updated 2024 Oregon Ducks football schedule

Aug. 31 (Sat.) — Idaho

Sept. 7 (Sat.) — Boise State

Sept. 14 (Sat.) — at Oregon State

Sept. 28 (Sat.) — at UCLA*

Oct. 4 (Fri.) — Michigan State*

Oct. 12 (Sat.) — Ohio State*

Oct. 18 (Fri.) — at Purdue*

Oct. 26 (Sat.) — Illinois*

Nov. 2 (Sat.) — at Michigan*

Nov. 9 (Sat.) — Maryland*

Nov. 16 (Sat.) — at Wisconsin*

Nov. 30 (Sat.) — Washington*

*Denotes Big Ten conference game

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on X @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Big Ten moves 2 Oregon Ducks football games to Friday nights