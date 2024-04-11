Big Bear records 2nd snowiest ski season on record

The 2023-24 ski season at Big Bear Mountain Resort was one for the record books.

Officials say the recent season is the second-snowiest in the last quarter-century when the resort began formally tracking snowfall at its three mountains.

Snow Valley received 199 inches, and both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain received 174 inches, according to the resort’s historical snow tracker.

Photos from Big Bear Mountain Resort on April 1, 2024, show the results of a weekend of sustained snowfall that dropped more than two feet of fresh powder. (Big Bear Mountain Resort)

February proved to be the big difference maker this season. According to resort officials, it was the snowiest February since at least 2000, including one week in particular that created massive snow banks.

From Feb. 2 through Feb. 8, Snow Valley received more than eight feet of snow, including 73 inches that took place over a 72-hour period starting Feb. 6.

California ski resorts benefiting from wet winter

History aside, all good things must come to an end, including this year’s ski and snowboard season.

This weekend, Snow Valley and Bear Mountain will officially close for the season; Snow Summit will remain open until further notice.

Those who have purchased a pass for next year but are looking to get in a session sooner are also in luck. Next year’s passes can be used immediately for the remainder of this current season. The resort says skiers and snowboarders who buy their passes in the spring rather than fall can save up to $100.

Resort officials say now is also a good time for parents who have been hesitant to get their children out on the snow to take advantage of reduced crowds. Through the end of the season, kids can get a complimentary lift ticket with every group lesson.

Heavy snowfall this past winter wasn’t just limited to the ski resorts. According to April’s snow survey at Phillips Station in El Dorado County, the state’s snowpack level in April was above average for the second consecutive year.

