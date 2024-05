Big 12 outdoor track and field championships results

BIG 12 TRACK & FIELD

OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Clyde Hart Stadium, Waco

Thursday through Saturday

Event Finals Only

WOMEN

Team totals (through seven of 21 events): 1. Texas, 49 points; 2. (tie) Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, 34; 4. Brigham Young, 32; 5. Kansas State, 31; 6. Iowa State, 24; 7. TCU, 17; 8. Baylor, 14; 9. Texas Tech, 13; 10. Cincinnati, 10; 11. (tie) Houston, Kansas, West Virginia, 5.

Combined Events

Heptathlon: 1. Kristine Blazevica, Texas, 5,954 points; 2. Bailey Golden Oklahoma State, 5,784; 3. Urte Bacianskaite, Kansas State, 5,714.

Field Events

Hammer throw: 1. Monique Hardy, Kansas State, 210 feet, 9 inches; 2. Kassidy Gallagher, Oklahoma, 207-10; 3. Rachel Neaves, Oklahoma State, 191-3.

Javelin: 1. Irene Jepkemboi, TCU, 182-7; 2. Alysa Keller, BYU, 170-1; 3. Pippi Lotta Enok, Oklahoma, 169-11; 5. Kyeese Hollands, Texas Tech, 165-4; 6. Leah Howard, Texas Tech, 164-4.

Long jump: 1. Alexis Brown, Baylor, 22-5 (wind: +1.1 meters per second) (stadium record; old record, Ruth Usoro, Texas, 21-7 1/2 in 2022); 2. Sydney Willits, Iowa State, 21-3 1/4 (+1.4); 3. Ackelia Smith, Texas, 21-2 3/4 (+0.7).

Shot put: 1. Marilyn Nwora, Texas, 58-2 1/2; 2. Nina Ndubuisi, Texas, 56-11 1/4; 3. Paige Low, Oklahoma, 53-11.

Running Events

10,000 meters: 1. Gabby Hentemann, Oklahoma State, 34 minutes, 31.91 seconds; 2. Eva Jess, Texas, 34:35.92; 3. Anastacia Chepkorir, Texas Tech, 34:48.13.

3,000 steeplechase: 1. Janette Schraft, Iowa State, 9:58.76 (stadium record; old record, Sarah Scott, Oklahoma, 9:59.53 in 2018); 2. Taylor Lovell, BYU, 10:08.63; 3. Hannah Stewart, Kansas State, 10:10.43.

MEN

Team totals (through six of 21 events): 1. Brigham Young, 56 points; 2. Iowa State, 44; 3. Texas, 19; 4. Oklahoma State, 18; 5. Kansas State, 17; 6. Oklahoma, 16; 7. Kansas, 15; 8. Texas Tech, 13; 9. Cincinnati, 12; 10. Baylor, 10; 11. Houston, 8; 12. TCU, 6.

Combined Events

Decathlon: 1. Alexander Jung, Kansas, 7,706 points; 2. Dominique Hall, Cincinnati, 7,649; 3. Joel McFarlane, TCU, 7,613.

Field Events

Hammer throw: 1. Kade McCall, Kansas State, 229 feet, 1 inch; 2. Jeremiah Nubbe, Texas, 227-0; 3. Bayley Campbell, Oklahoma, 216-0; 6. Konner Wood, Texas Tech, 206-0.

Javelin: 1. Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi, Baylor, 262-6 (meet record; old record, Sam Humphreys, Texas A&M, 259-1 in 2012); 2. Cameron Bates, BYU, 228-5; 3. Riley Marx, Kansas State, 223-2.

Shot put: 1. Cam Jones, Iowa State, 64-6 3/4; 2. Danny Bryant, BYU, 64-3 1/4; 3. Diego Trevino, Oklahoma, 63-9 1/2; 4. Trey Wilson, Texas Tech, 63-6 1/4.

Running Events

10,000 meters: 1. Sanele Masondo, Iowa State, 29:14.53; 2. Said Mechaal, Iowa State, 29:15.62; 3. Adisu Guadia, Oklahoma State, 29:17.48; 4. Ernest Cheruiyot, Texas Tech, 29:21.67.

3,000 steeplechase: 1. James Corrigan, BYU, 8:29.24 (meet record; old record, Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State, 8:31.82 in 2021); 2. Victor Shitsama, Oklahoma State, 8:29.89; 3. Gable Sieperda, Iowa State, 8:33.83.

Texas Tech's Konner Wood, pictured at an indoor home meet in 2023, finished sixth in the hammer throw on Thursday at the Big 12 outdoor track and field championships in Waco.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Big 12 outdoor track and field championships results