Big 12 football power rankings: Arizona State worst team in conference in 2024 season?

Arizona State football fans have a lot of hope for a breakout first season in the Big 12 in 2024 after a long 2023 season.

One college football writer definitely does not share that same hope.

CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah recently unveiled his Big 12 power rankings (post-spring) and had Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils ranked No. 16 in the conference.

No. 16 as in last.

Of ASU football's prospects in the upcoming season, Jeyarajah wrote: "Kenny Dillingham has brought immense energy and excitement to the program, but results were wildly inconsistent as the Sun Devils slogged through injuries. Adding more complication, three of the four quarterbacks who started games last season transferred, leaving only returner Trenton Bourguet and inconsistent transfers Jeff Sims and Sam Leavitt on the roster. Dillingham is steadily increasing the talent level, but if none of the quarterbacks hit, it could be another long year in Tempe."

Utah, who is also joining the Big 12 this season, was No. 1 in the ranking of the Big 12 Conference teams for 2024.

The other Big 12 newcomers this season, Arizona and Colorado, came in at No. 5 and No. 11 respectively.

Does Sparky really deserve to be ranked last in Big 12 Conference football power rankings?

More Big 12 football power rankings for Arizona State Sun Devils

Athlon Sports had the Sun Devils' No. 13 in its post-spring ranking of the Big 12's football teams.

Steven Lassan wrote: "The Sun Devils lost a couple of key players to transfer this offseason, but this team should improve in coach Kenny Dillingham's second season. Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt exited spring as the favorite to start at quarterback after Jaden Rashada's transfer to Georgia. The offensive line was a huge question mark last year but should be deeper and more effective in '24."

Heartland College Sports ranked ASU football at No. 14.

Bryan Clinton wrote: "Arizona State has their work cut out for them in 2024, but if Kenny Dillingham can get through this season, I believe there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Losing pieces like Jaden Rashada and B.J. Green are going to sting this season, and there’s a good chance that they’ll drop games that might’ve been different had they hung onto their playmakers. However, additions like Raleek Brown, Sam Leavitt, Jeffery Clark, and Kamari Wilson will help offset some of that production. It’s likely to be a tough season in Tempe, but hang in there, Sun Devils. Your time will come."

Last Word on Sports also put the Arizona State football team at No. 14.

Andrew McCleary wrote: "This is really year one for Kenny Dillingham. Unfortunately for Dillingham, he quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada to Georgia through the portal. It will likely be up to transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt to guide the Sun Devils offense in 2024. There is a good chance that the Sun Devils will show progress on the on-the-field, but the results in the win column might remain the same as in 2023."

At least everyone doesn't have the Sun Devils at No. 16.

