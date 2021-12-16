Big 12 Football: 2022 recruiting class rankings for each team after Wednesday

Wednesday was a successful day for some, and not so much for others.

The early signing period is essentially becoming the true signing day for high school athletes. More and more prospects are choosing to enroll early, and/or want to establish their spot in the class.

In regards to how the Big 12 fared on Wednesday, the Longhorns put together the most impressive class up to this point. Texas has the No. 5 class in the country and signed 26 players on the first day of early signing period. Steve Sarkisian is the lone coach in the conference to land a five-star recruit for the 2022 cycle (Kelvin Banks).

Oklahoma isn’t far behind as the No. 10 class in the country with 13 signees. There’s a bit of a drop before Oklahoma State, Iowa State and West Virginia enter the picture.

Here is where each Big 12 team’s 2022 recruiting class ranks after the first day of early signing period:

Kansas

National ranking: 104

Big 12 ranking: 10

TCU

National ranking: 61

Big 12 ranking: 9

Kansas State

National ranking: 59

Big 12 ranking: 8

Texas Tech

National ranking: 40

Big 12 ranking: 7

Baylor

National ranking: 33

Big 12 ranking: 6

West Virginia

National ranking: 32

Big 12 ranking: 5

Iowa State

National ranking: 29

Big 12 ranking: 4

Oklahoma State

National ranking: 25

Big 12 ranking: 3

Oklahoma

National ranking: 10

Big 12 ranking: 2

Texas

National ranking: 5

Big 12 ranking: 1

