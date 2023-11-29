Some Big 12 championship game tickets for Texas football vs. OSU are surprisingly cheap

The Big 12 title game between Texas and Oklahoma State may technically be sold out, but Jerry Jones has you covered.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, opened up additional standing-room tickets in the upper levels of both end zones to accommodate the high demand. Those tickets could be purchased for $50 on Seat Geek as of Wednesday afternoon.

Texas (11-1) finished the regular season in first place in the Big 12 while Oklahoma State (9-3) finished tied with Oklahoma for second place. Because Oklahoma State beat the Sooners in possibly the final meeting of the Bedlam series, the Cowboys advanced to face Texas for the Big 12 title.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulates Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins on senior night before Friday's win over Texas Tech. Sarkisian and the Longhorns will face Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Standing-room ticket are as low as $50 on the secondary market.

The title game gives the No. 7 Longhorns one more opportunity to appeal to the College Football Playoff committee before the four CFP participants are announced on Sunday. Texas likely does not control its own destiny but will have a shot if one of the current four undefeated teams - Georgia, Washington, Florida State or Michigan - falls on Saturday.

