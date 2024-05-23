Bichette homers and drives in three, Bassitt pitches 7 innings as Blue Jays rout White Sox 9-2

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and had three RBIs, Daulton Varsho reached base three times and drove in a pair, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a seven-run second inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-2 on Wednesday night.

By taking two of three from Chicago, the Blue Jays won a series for the first time since taking two of three at San Diego from April 19 to 21.

Chris Bassitt (4-6) allowed five hits in a season-high seven innings to win for the second time in three starts. Bassitt walked two and struck out four.

Blue Jays left-hander Génesis Cabrera gave up two runs in the eighth and righty Nate Pearson finished.

Toronto was held to two hits in a 5-0 loss Tuesday but responded with a seven-run, two-out rally in the second inning Wednesday.

Davis Schneider started the scoring with a two-run single. Varsho followed with a two-run triple and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added an RBI single before Bichette homered to center, his third, against White Sox right-hander Nick Nastrini.

Bichette’s two-run shot was the first by a Blue Jays cleanup hitter this season. According to MLB, Toronto had the longest drought to begin a season since the 1997 Astros went 60 games without a homer from a cleanup hitter.

The Blue Jays are 17-2 when they score five or more.

Tommy Pham hit a solo home run, his third, and Paul DeJong added a sacrifice fly, but Chicago wrapped up its road trip at 1-5. The White Sox are 5-21 away from home.

Nastrini (0-3) was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start against the Blue Jays. He allowed nine runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Nastrini walked six and struck out none.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF/DH Eloy Jiménez (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day IL, one day after he was injured running the bases. RHP Steven Wilson (back) went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 20. The White Sox recalled Nastrini and OF Zach DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Clevinger (0-2, 5.56 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as Chicago returns home to begin a four-game series against Baltimore. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 3.15) goes for the Orioles.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.89 ERA) is expected to start Thursday as Toronto opens a four-game series at Detroit. RHP Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.79) is listed for the Tigers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb