BHS sweeps Franklin County in track action
Apr. 12—BROOKVILLE — Batesville swept Franklin County in Tuesday's track and field meet. The Lady Bulldogs won 78-60. The Bulldogs topped the Wildcats 76-56. Batesville had 19 champions of the night and more than 20 personal bests.
Batesville results
First place
* Katie Lipps-100 (13.37)
* Kaylynn Bedel-1600 (5:43.32) and 3200 (13:12.76)
* Addison Luers-400 (1:04.25)
* Kaylie Raver-800 (2:24.09)
* Ayden Eckstein-high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-3.75)
* Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (12-0)
* Brock Mahon-shot put (46-9)
* Cannon Clark-1600 (4:53.78) and 800 (2:07.68)
* Blake Hornberger-200 (24.35) and 400 (53.59)
* Isaac Trossman-3200 (11:16.7)
* Gage Pohlman-300 hurdles (44.85)
* Both the boys and girls 4x800 relays teams of Kaylie Raver, Paige Allgeier, Bayleigh Demaree and Sam Adams (11:19.93) and Isaac Trossman, Blake Hornberger, Cash Myers and Cannon Clark (9:29.5)
* The girls 4x400 relays team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Katie Lipps and Megan Allgeier (4:19.82)
Second place
* Paige Allgeier-high jump
* Nora Weideman-long jump
* Sarah Bedel-shot put and discus
* Jade Martin-300m hurdles
* Lexiyne Harris-1600m run and 3200m run
* Bayleigh Demaree-800m run
* Kaylie Raver-400m run
* Brock Mahon-discus
* Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles
* Cole Rudolf-300m hurdles
* Isaac Trossman-1600m run
* Benjamin Adams-3200m run
Third place
* Eva Streuwing-shot put
* Jade Martin-100m hurdles
* Megan Allgeier-1600m run
* Paige Allgeier-800m run
* Savannah Pohlman-200m dash
* Bayleigh Demaree-400m run
* Cole Rudolf-110m hurdles
* Christian Stenger-100m dash
* Benjamin Adams-1600m run
* Cash Myers-400m dash and 800m run
* Hudson Kohlman-high jump
Personal bests
* Shot Put-Sarah Bedel, Marc Meneses
* Discus-Alyssa Nobbe, McKenzie Campbell
* Pole Vault-Nora Weideman
* 100/110 hurdles-Jade Martin, Liam Stutz
* 300 hurdles-Jade Martin, Cole Rudolf, Liam Stutz
* 100-Savannah Pohlman, Nora Weideman, Logan Tebbe, Marco Garcia, Lance Weiler
* 200-Matt Kuntz
* 400-Bayleigh Demaree, Cash Myers
* 800-Cash Myers
* 3200-Benjamin Adams
* 4x800 splits of Sam Adams, Benjamin Adams, Cash Myers
* 4x400 splits of Megan Allgeier, Sam Adams, Katie Lipps
* Boys 4x100 relay team of Gage Pohlman, Azmi Destriantoro, Christian Stenger and Brock Mahon
Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com