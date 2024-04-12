BHS sweeps Franklin County in track action

Apr. 12—BROOKVILLE — Batesville swept Franklin County in Tuesday's track and field meet. The Lady Bulldogs won 78-60. The Bulldogs topped the Wildcats 76-56. Batesville had 19 champions of the night and more than 20 personal bests.

Batesville results

First place

* Katie Lipps-100 (13.37)

* Kaylynn Bedel-1600 (5:43.32) and 3200 (13:12.76)

* Addison Luers-400 (1:04.25)

* Kaylie Raver-800 (2:24.09)

* Ayden Eckstein-high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-3.75)

* Hudson Kohlman-pole vault (12-0)

* Brock Mahon-shot put (46-9)

* Cannon Clark-1600 (4:53.78) and 800 (2:07.68)

* Blake Hornberger-200 (24.35) and 400 (53.59)

* Isaac Trossman-3200 (11:16.7)

* Gage Pohlman-300 hurdles (44.85)

* Both the boys and girls 4x800 relays teams of Kaylie Raver, Paige Allgeier, Bayleigh Demaree and Sam Adams (11:19.93) and Isaac Trossman, Blake Hornberger, Cash Myers and Cannon Clark (9:29.5)

* The girls 4x400 relays team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Katie Lipps and Megan Allgeier (4:19.82)

Second place

* Paige Allgeier-high jump

* Nora Weideman-long jump

* Sarah Bedel-shot put and discus

* Jade Martin-300m hurdles

* Lexiyne Harris-1600m run and 3200m run

* Bayleigh Demaree-800m run

* Kaylie Raver-400m run

* Brock Mahon-discus

* Gage Pohlman-110m hurdles

* Cole Rudolf-300m hurdles

* Isaac Trossman-1600m run

* Benjamin Adams-3200m run

Third place

* Eva Streuwing-shot put

* Jade Martin-100m hurdles

* Megan Allgeier-1600m run

* Paige Allgeier-800m run

* Savannah Pohlman-200m dash

* Bayleigh Demaree-400m run

* Cole Rudolf-110m hurdles

* Christian Stenger-100m dash

* Benjamin Adams-1600m run

* Cash Myers-400m dash and 800m run

* Hudson Kohlman-high jump

Personal bests

* Shot Put-Sarah Bedel, Marc Meneses

* Discus-Alyssa Nobbe, McKenzie Campbell

* Pole Vault-Nora Weideman

* 100/110 hurdles-Jade Martin, Liam Stutz

* 300 hurdles-Jade Martin, Cole Rudolf, Liam Stutz

* 100-Savannah Pohlman, Nora Weideman, Logan Tebbe, Marco Garcia, Lance Weiler

* 200-Matt Kuntz

* 400-Bayleigh Demaree, Cash Myers

* 800-Cash Myers

* 3200-Benjamin Adams

* 4x800 splits of Sam Adams, Benjamin Adams, Cash Myers

* 4x400 splits of Megan Allgeier, Sam Adams, Katie Lipps

* Boys 4x100 relay team of Gage Pohlman, Azmi Destriantoro, Christian Stenger and Brock Mahon

