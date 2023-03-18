Betting: NCAA Tournament 1st Rd Recap
Yahoo Sportsbook betting analyst Minty Bets recaps the betting trends from the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament
Yahoo Sportsbook betting analyst Minty Bets recaps the betting trends from the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores, 66-65 at the Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Dug McDaniel had an impressive first half, and Hunter Dickinson took over in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Michigan gave the game away in the final minutes. The fifth-year graduate student posted a Michigan career-high 21 points in the Wolverines' 90-80 home win over Toledo on Tuesday.
Charles Barkley had his fellow March Madness TV analysts in utter disbelief at how he used to wash his basketball uniform.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
What a finish.
Nittany Lions have won 10 of the last 12 NCAA Championships.
The madness continues with a loaded Day 2 slate.
St. John's reportedly plans to finalize a deal with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino as the school's next men's basketball head coach in the coming days.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
In one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, No. 1 seed Purdue was shocked by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.
Some of the close calls and near misses felt unlucky. Purdue's latest NCAA tournament meltdown was self-inflicted.
Alabama has taken over as the national title favorite entering the second round.
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize. While they won’t at this point credibly pivot to a Plan B and [more]
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens [more]
Joey Logano won the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s qualifying session. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion drove his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to a pole speed of 177.374 mph, besting teammate Austin Cindric for the premier spot on the starting grid. RELATED: […]
See our score prediction for Vanderbilt basketball vs. Michigan in the second round of the NIT.
Indiana punched its ticket to the round of 32 thanks to a 71-60 win against Kent State and Trayce Jackson-Davis' 24 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks.
Everything that John Calipari and UK players said after the Wildcats beat Providence in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
How John Calipari’s Wildcats and Jerome Tang’s Wildcats match up at each position for their NCAA Tournament game Sunday afternoon.