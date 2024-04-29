Betting the NBA Playoffs: Round 1

Jalen Brunson is the latest star on Broadway as the Knicks’ point guard has taken control of New York’s First Round series against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The boys of Bet the EDGE dove into the series on today’s episode of Be the EDGE.

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) is on the bandwagon.

“To me the biggest kind of flip in this series has not so much been around Embiid’s health which has kind of stabilized a little bit though he didn’t really do anything in the 4th quarter of Game 4…The way I describe Brunson’s game…it’s controlled where it always looks off-balance, but he is kind of directing that and he is in control while he is doing that. In Games 1 and 2 he was just off balance…the past two games he has located it. He knows exactly what he needs to do.”

Betting the NBA Playoffs? Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

He continued.

“If he (Brunson) is going to score efficiently and if the Knicks are going to get every single offensive rebound, it seems improbable that the 76ers are going to win three straight.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) agreed with Croucher’s assessment but saved a few applause for one of the Knicks’ midseason acquisitions.

“Slight hat tip to OG Anunoby. He had some moments in this game which were pretty important.”

As close as each of the first four games have been, Dinsick sees the series ending in five games.

“I don't know that Embiid has anything left in the tank to be the distinguishing factor in Game 5 and I think that the rest of the cast of characters that the Sixers are relying on right now are just wildly inconsistent…I think the lack of production from some of the ancillary pieces of the Sixers is what doomed them.”

Croucher closed the segment with a succinct summation of the Knicks.

“All you want from someone that you bet on or a team that you bet on, all you want is maximum effort. If a team just leaves it all on the floor emotionally, it's easier to process a losing bet that way as opposed to like betting on the Phoenix Suns against the Timberwolves…whatever happens you just know that you are going to get all your pennies worth out of this team.”

Stay tuned to Bet the EDGE for analysis of every game and every series throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

