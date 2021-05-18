Betting: NBA Play-In games | May 18
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for the Eastern Conference Play-In games in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday May 18.
Tyson Fury was set to fight Anthony Joshua in a unification bout... until he wasn’t, Knicks playoff ticket prices are Spiking, and a comedy legend joins a pickup hoops game.
The youngest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters together, newly engaged Tallulah Willis, says she "resented" being told she looked like her dad growing up.
On Erin Burnett OutFront Monday, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, spoke out against the election audit currently happening in Maricopa County, Arizona, despite the fact that two previous bipartisan audits already found no issues. “They’re only doing two elections on a ballot that had over 60 elections, and how they chose those, I don’t know,” Richer said. “But if they wanted to choose the closest race that was on every single ballot in Maricopa county, they, ironically, should have started with mine, in which a Republican unseated a Democrat incumbent.” Misinformation surrounding the audit is rampant, due in part to the official twitter account for the audit feeding conspiracies. The account recently posted a tweet claiming the county election database had been deleted, which was later echoed in a statement from former President Dondald Trump. This misinformation contributed to the Republican-led Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denouncing the audit as a grift. “Just stop indulging this. Stop giving space for lies. We found out about this latest accusation through the Arizona Senate’s audit’s Twitter account, which is anonymously run, just accusing me and my staff of unlawfully deleting evidence. That’s not appropriate,” Richer said, later adding, “That's why we did this. Because it was just exhausting to have to respond to every unfounded allegation and insinuation while we’re supposed to be doing the normal work of the county.”
Nick Jonas returned to The Voice for the live semi finals Monday night, following a reported on-set accident and subsequent hospitalization late Saturday night. While it isn't known what project Nick was working on, the youngest JoBro did reveal what injuries he sustained and how he did it, when he shared, "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing alright. Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am." Jonas then joked, "Blake, please don't make me laugh too much, because it kind of hurts a lot." Blake Shelton replied, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on the show." Viewers were glad that Nick's injury wasn't too bad, and some were even surprised that Jonas had been in such a serious accident. One person tweeted: "I didn’t even know the level of severity that Nick had injured himself. That could’ve been a whole lot worse. I’m so thankful you’re okay, @nickjonas!!" (@resendez_briana) Nick is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, so we're glad he is in good spirits and we're wishing him a speedy recovery.
On Monday, AT&T announced that its WarnerMedia unit — which includes brands such as HBO Max and CNN — would merge with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.
Michael Darda, MKM Partners Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the outlook for economic recovery and the state of cryptocurrency amid the pandemic.
Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman speak with John Duncanson, executive VP of Corton Capital Inc. and analyst on the Corton Global Timber Fund, about the rising costs of lumber due to the shortage in supply and high demand across the nation.
Foot Locker Senior Vice President Guy Harkless joined Yahoo Finance to detail the company's new shoe design diversity program.
A former Massachusetts mayor first elected at the age of 23 by promoting himself as a successful entrepreneur was convicted on Friday of stealing money from investors in his startup to pay for his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the struggling city.
Mark Douglas, CEO of television performance marketing platform Steelhouse, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss how Discovery could look to profit off the new media mega deal.
Raphael Rakowski, Executive Chairman of Medically Home, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Kaiser and Mayo Clinic investing $100 million in Medically Home.
American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have broken their silence about Caleb Kennedy's abrupt exit.
Bring on the play-in, with the NBA's regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the postseason. The NBA's new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups: No. 7 Boston will host No. 8 Washington, and No. 9 Indiana host No. 10 Charlotte in the NBA's first elimination game this season.
Here are the odds for the first-round series in the NBA playoffs ahead of the Play-In Tournament.
Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early. Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.
The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.
The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.