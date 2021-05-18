Betting: NBA Play-In games | May 18

Yahoo Entertainment

On Erin Burnett OutFront Monday, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, spoke out against the election audit currently happening in Maricopa County, Arizona, despite the fact that two previous bipartisan audits already found no issues. “They’re only doing two elections on a ballot that had over 60 elections, and how they chose those, I don’t know,” Richer said. “But if they wanted to choose the closest race that was on every single ballot in Maricopa county, they, ironically, should have started with mine, in which a Republican unseated a Democrat incumbent.” Misinformation surrounding the audit is rampant, due in part to the official twitter account for the audit feeding conspiracies. The account recently posted a tweet claiming the county election database had been deleted, which was later echoed in a statement from former President Dondald Trump. This misinformation contributed to the Republican-led Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denouncing the audit as a grift. “Just stop indulging this. Stop giving space for lies. We found out about this latest accusation through the Arizona Senate’s audit’s Twitter account, which is anonymously run, just accusing me and my staff of unlawfully deleting evidence. That’s not appropriate,” Richer said, later adding, “That's why we did this. Because it was just exhausting to have to respond to every unfounded allegation and insinuation while we’re supposed to be doing the normal work of the county.”