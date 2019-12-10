Betting doubts circle after tennis player loses every single point in 'golden' Futures match

Artem Bahmet lost every single point in his two-set defeat to the world number 1367 - Twitter: betconnect

A video of an uncoordinated tennis player circulated around the internet this week, drawing amusement from club players who wondered how a Ukrainian named Artem Bahmet came to be playing the first round of qualifying in a $15,000 Futures tournament in Doha.

The initial interest was in the humour of the situation, which saw the woefully incompetent Bahmet lose all 48 points – a “golden match”, in tennis jargon – in a 6-0, 6-0 defeat to world No 1367 Krittin Koaykul of Thailand.

But it now seems that there may be a darker story behind the laughs. An online forum in Russian, which is dedicated to tennis betting, featured posts from gamblers claiming to be Bahmet’s accomplices, along with screenshots of bets that seemed to have placed on the match with Bet365.

If genuine, these bets raised €2,203.54 from an investment of around half that amount. One of the posters wrote “Bets on this match paid for a trip of two people to Doha and a week in an excellent hotel, and also earned good money from above. And this is only part of the potential profit from the trip. All week, Mont and Artem will be at the tournament, give forecasts directly from the courts, and next week they will again play in qualifications and bet against themselves.”

Problems of this kind have been rife at the lowest level of tennis since 2012, the year when the International Tennis Federation sold the rights to their so-called “Pro Circuit” (a fancy name for poorly paid Futures tournaments) to Sportradar for a reported US$14m per annum.

This made it far easier for online bookmakers to stream odds from live matches around the world, thus servicing the non-stop needs of the betting market at any hour. But it also made it easier for corrupt profits to be made, usually by bribing players to lose. Such underhand incentives tend to exceed the lawful winnings on offer, which run to a maximum of $2,000 for the champion of a low-level Futures event.

In the case of Bahmet, no-one needed to be paid off. The commenters on the Russian forum gleefully joked that he had never played before, and didn’t even know the rules properly.

Still, if you pay your entry fee of around £27, you can enter qualifying for any Futures tournament that has spaces available in its draw. This was the context for Chasing Points, the amusing book published last year by the British would-be professional Gregory Howe. In Howe’s case, he eventually won a couple of Futures matches, which was enough to enter qualifying for the ATP event in Dubai and share a changing room with Roger Federer.

Last year, tennis invested around £20m into an exhaustive review of its vulnerability to betting fraud. Adam Lewis QC, who headed the Independent Review Panel, spoke of a “tsunami” of corruption, and recommended that the ITF should stop streaming scores to betting partners – at least from the lowest level of tournaments.

This has not yet happened, as the Bahmet case illustrates. But the imminent arrival of a new head of tennis integrity in February – the former risk consultant Jonny Gray – may presage a change of tack.