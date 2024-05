[BBC Sport]

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen is "in the form of his life" on loan to Emmen after scoring six goals in his past seven games as they chase promotion to the Dutch top flight. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Meanwhile, though Peter Leven is keen to become a permanent manager in the future after a spell in interim charge of Aberdeen, he is in no rush and is content to continue coaching at Pittodrie in the meantime. (Press and Journal - subscription)

