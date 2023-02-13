Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a gutsy performance winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. A thrilling finish from Kansas City as Harrison Butker’s field goal in the final seconds was the difference as the Chiefs won a wild Super Bowl and are world champions for the second time in four years. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Super Bowl LVII win:

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for a 18 yard touchdown on team's opening drive

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce struck again on the Chiefs’ opening drive. Following the Eagles’ score on their drive, Mahomes connected with Kelce twice on the drive finding holes in Philadelphia’s secondary. Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for second all-time in postseason touchdown receptions. Twitter users praised Kelce’s early dominance.

Travis Kelce now has 16 career playoff receiving touchdowns, the second most in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023

Touchdown Travis Kelce. Beautiful throw from Mahomes. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 13, 2023

Harrison Butker doinks first quarter field goal attempt

Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Butker’s inconsistency rears its head early as he misses a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. The same field in which he suffered an injury in Week 1 plays a factor in the first special teams’ miscue. The ball doink off the left goalpost, much to the dismay of many fans on Twitter.

Story continues

Harrison Butker has certainly had some kicking adventures at State Farm Stadium this year. Misses from 42 that would have given Chiefs lead. — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) February 13, 2023

Okay, quite obviously, the Chiefs should have gone for it there. Butker failure stinks. Let's go defense. — Gary Lezak (@glezak) February 13, 2023

Butker when he saw the Super Bowl Script pic.twitter.com/v6qqtKsnfC — stan (@netsstan) February 13, 2023

Nick Bolton forces fumble recovery for a touchdown

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ defense capitalizes on a Jalen Hurts mistake with Nick Bolton stripping and scooping the ball on the way to a second-quarter touchdown. The former Missouri star has been a tackling machine all season, showing his ability to force takeaways and change the complexion of a game. Twitter had plenty to say about Bolton and his incredible play.

This was All Nick Bolton.

(And a little Hurts butterfingers.)#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/AzpNdFe4Hk — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) February 13, 2023

Amazing how games pivot. Hurts just lost handle on that and Bolton got exactly the right bounce to scoop it up in stride for 36-yard TD. Came just as Eagles were on move threatening to take double-digit lead and right after false start penalty likely changed offensive script. — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) February 13, 2023

Not an unforced error. Bolton was making breakfast in Hurts’s kitchen. — Brian (@BrianMcGannon) February 13, 2023

Mizzou fans seeing Bolton score pic.twitter.com/zFRsLarXNM — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes limps off the field in pain

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Chiefs franchise quarterback has been nursing a high ankle sprain since the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. He appeared fine for most of the week, but following a drive-ending tackle late in the first half, he began wincing in apparent pain heading to the sidelines. Twitter observers chimed in on the injury as the Chiefs trailed in the first half.

#NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was in a lot of pain after ankle injury in the Super Bowl. #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/5pnhN0mUYb — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 13, 2023

I wasn't ready for the emotional swing of Mahomes injury, dog lifespan commercial, and three-minute long catch review — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 13, 2023

I was worried about Patrick Mahomes high ankle sprain before the game and I’m really worried about it now after that injury. #SBLVIII — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) February 13, 2023

This was always the concern. Patrick Mahomes was obviously feeling better this week, but the ankle remains vulnerable as the ligaments aren’t fully healed. It doesn’t take much for they ankle to roll inward again, stressing the high ankle. pic.twitter.com/njmCBIrFtk — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) February 13, 2023

Isiah Pacheco’s first Super Bowl touchdown ignites Chiefs comeback

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie running back made his mark on the Chiefs’ opening drive of the second half. Pacheco picked up his intensity with the additional carries as Patrick Mahomes battled through his high ankle sprain. The former Rutgers star scored a touchdown and celebrated with a dance, with many talking on Twitter.

Isiah Pacheco with a touchdown, and the Chiefs cut the Eagles' lead to 24-21 to open the second half! 🏈 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Sg42f9hbVE — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 13, 2023

#Rutgers fans rushing to celebrate that Pacheco touchdown pic.twitter.com/1kboJEoPmD — Jake Ostrove (@JakeOstrove) February 13, 2023

Isiah Pacheco becomes the first former Rutgers player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl since LJ Smith 18 years ago. — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) February 13, 2023

Isiah Pacheco hits the “I just wanna rock” in the end zone. Legend. pic.twitter.com/HYAmdNPbNX — NøTailedBeast 🥇 (@_notailedbeast) February 13, 2023

Kadarius Toney scores touchdown and big punt return

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) returns a punt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney has saved his best performance since being acquired midseason from the New York Giants for football’s biggest stage. Mahomes found a wide-open Toney for a touchdown to give Kansas City their first lead. Toney followed up with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history of 65 yards setting up another Chiefs touchdown. Twitter erupted with support for the Chiefs’ young receiver.

Looked like Darius Slay thought Kadarius Toney was gonna motion across the whole formation but it was just a short motion. Toney walks in. #Chiefs lead. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 13, 2023

Kadarius Toney with a massive punt return. 65-yards to the 5-yard line! The former #Giants 1st round pick had a touchdown earlier too.pic.twitter.com/l255p4yOI0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

Kadarius Toney pic.twitter.com/ysqznPcdwx — Show Me Football (@ShowMeFB) February 13, 2023

Harrison Butker makes the Super Bowl cliching field goal

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The rollercoaster season for Harrison Butker ends on the highest note as he calmly kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal. The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions again for the second time in four seasons. Twitter users celebrated the comeback victory.

GEORGIA'S OWN HARRISON BUTKER WINS THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Josiah🥑 (@bed_jartlet98) February 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire