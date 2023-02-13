Breaking News:

Chiefs erase double-digit deficit, beat Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII; Mahomes wins MVP

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory over Eagles

1
Ed Easton Jr.
·6 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a gutsy performance winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. A thrilling finish from Kansas City as Harrison Butker’s field goal in the final seconds was the difference as the Chiefs won a wild Super Bowl and are world champions for the second time in four years. Twitter users captured the highlights and lowlights of the game.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the Super Bowl LVII win:

Patrick Mahomes connects with Travis Kelce for a 18 yard touchdown on team's opening drive

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce struck again on the Chiefs’ opening drive. Following the Eagles’ score on their drive, Mahomes connected with Kelce twice on the drive finding holes in Philadelphia’s secondary. Kelce passed Rob Gronkowski for second all-time in postseason touchdown receptions. Twitter users praised Kelce’s early dominance.

Harrison Butker doinks first quarter field goal attempt

Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Butker’s inconsistency rears its head early as he misses a 42-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. The same field in which he suffered an injury in Week 1 plays a factor in the first special teams’ miscue. The ball doink off the left goalpost, much to the dismay of many fans on Twitter.

Nick Bolton forces fumble recovery for a touchdown

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ defense capitalizes on a Jalen Hurts mistake with Nick Bolton stripping and scooping the ball on the way to a second-quarter touchdown. The former Missouri star has been a tackling machine all season, showing his ability to force takeaways and change the complexion of a game. Twitter had plenty to say about Bolton and his incredible play.

Patrick Mahomes limps off the field in pain

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Chiefs franchise quarterback has been nursing a high ankle sprain since the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. He appeared fine for most of the week, but following a drive-ending tackle late in the first half, he began wincing in apparent pain heading to the sidelines. Twitter observers chimed in on the injury as the Chiefs trailed in the first half.

Isiah Pacheco’s first Super Bowl touchdown ignites Chiefs comeback

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie running back made his mark on the Chiefs’ opening drive of the second half. Pacheco picked up his intensity with the additional carries as Patrick Mahomes battled through his high ankle sprain. The former Rutgers star scored a touchdown and celebrated with a dance, with many talking on Twitter.

Kadarius Toney scores touchdown and big punt return

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) returns a punt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney has saved his best performance since being acquired midseason from the New York Giants for football’s biggest stage. Mahomes found a wide-open Toney for a touchdown to give Kansas City their first lead. Toney followed up with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history of 65 yards setting up another Chiefs touchdown. Twitter erupted with support for the Chiefs’ young receiver.

Harrison Butker makes the Super Bowl cliching field goal

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The rollercoaster season for Harrison Butker ends on the highest note as he calmly kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal. The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions again for the second time in four seasons. Twitter users celebrated the comeback victory.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories