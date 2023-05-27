The best responses to Auburn’s viral Buc-ees recruiting graphic
Who doesn’t enjoy a delicious brisket sandwich, fresh jerky, and a bag of beaver nuggets from the “Disney World of Gas Stations?”
Those local to Auburn, as well as those traveling between Montgomery and Atlanta on Interstate 85, can now enjoy such delicacies following the opening of Alabama’s newest location of Buc-ees just off of exit 50 last month. The local addition has become a hit with those in the area, and Auburn football is looking to take advantage.
Last week, Auburn Football target Ernest Campbell tweeted a graphic that signified that Auburn was “the only SEC school with a Buc-ees.” The tweet became viral due to a simple retweet from the account @NoContextCFB, with most finding the graphic humorous in good, and bad, ways.
The graphic started a trend, however, as athletic departments began using Auburn’s idea to highlight the perks of their respective campus or university town. The responses are hilarious. Here are some of the best that we have seen over the last week.
The one that started it all... Auburn
BucBuc in the “A”🐿️ luv it❤️ pic.twitter.com/FMremJSjc3
— Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) May 24, 2023
The ice cream sandwiches on Michigan State's campus seem delicious
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) May 26, 2023
An inaccurate claim by Georgia
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) May 26, 2023
West coast flair from Washington
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) May 27, 2023
A sweet flex from Appalachian State
😉 #GoApp pic.twitter.com/LSNNTwRiPa
— App State Football (@AppState_FB) May 26, 2023
I'm actually jealous that Memphis gets to claim this
Ⓜ️#GoTigersGo https://t.co/hzFFVzPo4B pic.twitter.com/D2AuDlPGXc
— Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) May 26, 2023
Auburn is only 0.2 miles away from beating South Carolina's Waffle House claim
And Buc-ee’s is just down the road.#WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/2xRAUXWGAl
— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 26, 2023
Does having a Publix across the street count, USF?
🤘#ComeToTheBay https://t.co/K2pl1LA8M3 pic.twitter.com/DUuuB9DO57
— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) May 26, 2023
As Charles Barkley once said, Birmingham is a suburb of Leeds
Facts.
And we have a Buc-ee’s too. https://t.co/EZuGg57L9h pic.twitter.com/2ILVacgN5o
— UAB Football (@UAB_FB) May 27, 2023
Finally, the best one of all belongs to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
#ComeToTheSip https://t.co/Vku75MCYTJ pic.twitter.com/In0co5Retw
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 26, 2023