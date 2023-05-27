The best responses to Auburn’s viral Buc-ees recruiting graphic

Who doesn’t enjoy a delicious brisket sandwich, fresh jerky, and a bag of beaver nuggets from the “Disney World of Gas Stations?”

Those local to Auburn, as well as those traveling between Montgomery and Atlanta on Interstate 85, can now enjoy such delicacies following the opening of Alabama’s newest location of Buc-ees just off of exit 50 last month. The local addition has become a hit with those in the area, and Auburn football is looking to take advantage.

Last week, Auburn Football target Ernest Campbell tweeted a graphic that signified that Auburn was “the only SEC school with a Buc-ees.” The tweet became viral due to a simple retweet from the account @NoContextCFB, with most finding the graphic humorous in good, and bad, ways.

The graphic started a trend, however, as athletic departments began using Auburn’s idea to highlight the perks of their respective campus or university town. The responses are hilarious. Here are some of the best that we have seen over the last week.

The one that started it all... Auburn

BucBuc in the “A”🐿️ luv it❤️ pic.twitter.com/FMremJSjc3 — Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) May 24, 2023

The ice cream sandwiches on Michigan State's campus seem delicious

An inaccurate claim by Georgia

West coast flair from Washington

A sweet flex from Appalachian State

I'm actually jealous that Memphis gets to claim this

Auburn is only 0.2 miles away from beating South Carolina's Waffle House claim

Does having a Publix across the street count, USF?

As Charles Barkley once said, Birmingham is a suburb of Leeds

Finally, the best one of all belongs to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

