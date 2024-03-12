The best remaining NFL free agents by position originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It didn't take long for some of the biggest names in NFL free agency to come off the board.

A flurry of reported activity quickly followed after the legal tampering period opened on Monday.

The Atlanta Falcons reeled in quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Philadelphia Eagles poached running back Saquon Barkley from the rival New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers brought in Josh Jacobs as their new lead back.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Las Vegas Raiders splurged on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Seattle Seahawks retained Leonard Williams, the Houston Texans landed Danielle Hunter and the Packers paid up for safety Xavier McKinney.

So, who are the best players still out on the open market? Here's an updated look at some of the top available free agents at each position:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebacker

Safety

Cornerback