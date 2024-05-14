Who was the best player to wear No. 40 for the Broncos?

We’ve reached No. 40 in our list of the best players to wear each jersey number for the Denver Broncos, and this number requires a vote.

Juwan Thompson joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2014. He went on to spend three seasons in Denver, splitting time between running back and fullback. Thompson appeared in 38 games with the Broncos, rushing for 346 yards and four touchdowns while adding 10 receptions for 76 receiving yards.

Thompson was inactive when Denver won Super Bowl 50, but he had 24 touches during the regular season in 2015 and he received a Super Bowl ring as a member of the active roster.

Happy Birthday, no. 4⃣0⃣ @JuwanJuju23! The Denver Broncos signed Juwan Thompson as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He was a RB with the team through 2016. During Thompson's time as a Bronco, he played special teams and occasionally busted off a big run and a touchdown or two! pic.twitter.com/vQqBT1scNX — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) May 13, 2023

Another candidate is Al Carmichael, who started his professional career with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Broncos in 1960. Playing in Denver’s first-ever season, he scored the first touchdown in AFL history.

Carmichael played two seasons with the Broncos. In 16 games, he rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 639 yards and five more scores. The halfback also totaled 891 yards on kickoff returns and 159 yards on punt returns.

Only 4⃣0⃣ days now separate us from the Denver Broncos' 2023 season opener against LV! We're featuring 5 players to wear no. 4⃣0⃣ for the Orange and Blue in Al Carmichael (RIP), who scored the first TD in AFL history, Jeff Alexander, @CoachCCox, @JacobHester18, and @JuwanJuju23! pic.twitter.com/xTMdKidElU — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) August 1, 2023

Despite playing 22 fewer games, Carmichael had more all-purpose yards (1,924) and more touchdowns (seven) than Thompson (422; four). Thompson was part of a Super Bowl-winning team, though, and he at least deserves an honorable mention.

Who do you think was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 40 in Denver? Vote in our poll below!

