The best of Ohio State and Michigan cheerleaders through the years

The biggest Big Ten game

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The cheerleaders will be at full throttle on Nov. 25 as Ohio State visits Michigan in a huge college football game. The winner will be the Big Ten East champion, adding the long history of “The Game.”

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USA TODAY Network

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

USAT.

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan and Ohio State cheerleaders

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on List Wire