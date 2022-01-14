Best NFL Sunday playoff bets

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Pam Maldonado and Frank Schwab break down their best bets for all three NFL playoff games on Sunday. Will Big Ben and the Steelers pull off the upset? Who will win in the classic matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys?

New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts