Advertisement

Here are the best Charlotte high school boys’ basketball teams of the past 40 years

Langston Wertz Jr.

Here is a recap of every high school boys’ basketball team to be named The Observer’s Sweet 16 champion since the poll began in 1984-85, along with our rankings of the best 16 teams of the poll’s era. Click the team name to read the entry.

Editor's note: Viewing this story in our app? Click here for a better experience on our website.

Credits

Langston Wertz Jr. | Reporter

Steve Lyttle l Reporter

Lydia Craver | Editor

Justin Pelletier | Editor

The' Pham | Visuals Editor

Rachel Handley | Photo treatment & Design

David Newcomb | Development & Design