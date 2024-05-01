Who was the best Bronco to ever wear No. 16?

There are two obvious candidates and — depending on who you ask — perhaps an obvious answer as well.

Jake Plummer played quarterback for the Broncos from 2003-2006. Denver reached the playoffs in all three seasons that Plummer started a full year, including a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2005.

Before Peyton Manning arrived, Plummer had the best winning percentage (.722) among quarterbacks in franchise history, and he ranks among the best QBs the Broncos have ever had.

Tom Rouen played punter in Denver from 1993-2002. He won two Super Bowls with the Broncos, but some fans argue that any punter could have been along for the ride when Denver dominated the NFL in the late 1990s. Rouen wasn’t just any punter, though.

Rouen’s long of 76 yards ranks third in franchise history and his 182 punts downed inside the 20-yard line rank No. 1 in Broncos history. He was also the longest-tenured punter in franchise history, and that counts for something. Rouen totaled 28,146 punt yards in Denver, most in team history.

Rouen earned second-team All-Pro recognition in 1994. Plummer earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2005.

Both were talented players at their respective positions. Rouen won multiple Super Bowls, but Plummer played a more prestigious position. So, who was the best Bronco to ever wear No. 16? You decide:

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire