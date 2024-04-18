The best of Cameron Brink through the years

A new star heads to Hollywood... (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Whether she’s on the hardwood or appearing on the red carpet, Cameron Brink is a star on the rise. The talented center had a stellar collegiate career, having helped the Stanford Cardinals win a national championship in 2023, and was part of a gold medal-winning U.S. national squad. Now, her career arc progresses to the WNBA, where the 6-foot-4 talent was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Cameron Brink (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation) Cameron Brink (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Fanatics) Cameron Brink (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Cameron Brink (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Cameron Brink (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Story originally appeared on List Wire