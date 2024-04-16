Besiktas keen on Bulut? Speculation amid Cardiff uncertainty

Uncertainty over Erol Bulut's Cardiff City future is showing no sign of coming to an end – but it seems speculation over the Bluebirds boss is only just beginning.

With no news on whether Bulut will be offered a new deal at Cardiff, he has been linked with another job for the first time this spring.

While the debate continues in Wales over the extent of Cardiff's progress under the former Turkey Under-21 international, Bulut is being touted as a contender to take charge at one of the biggest clubs in his homeland.

Besiktas are searching for a new manager after former Portugal boss Fernando Santos was axed at the tail end of a disappointing Super Lig campaign and Bulut – previously Fenerbahce manager - has been linked with the job.

[Getty Images]

“Club president Hasan Arat said the new coach could be Turkish or foreign – he said it is a very important choice and added that they will not rush,” Samet Cayir of Turkish sports publication Fanatik explained to BBC Sport Wales.

“And Erol Bulut is among the options for Besiktas. However, I don't think there is much chance of this union.

“One, because Bulut worked at Fenerbahce in the past and the team did not become champions. Also, Erol Bulut is not a high-tempo and offensive coach.

“Santos' playing philosophy was deemed too defensive and the Portuguese coach was criticised a lot.

“Besiktas fans want a more offensive coach like [former manager] Şenol Guneş. The club will take this into consideration. That's why Erol Bulut is difficult.

“His time at Cardiff is being followed in Turkey and some people think he is in a really good moment, but at the moment he is not a preferred coach for the big clubs here.”

So for Bulut, a return to Istanbul – at least the black and white quarter of the city – seems unlikely.

But given that Bulut has guided Cardiff into mid-table after relegation concerns in recent seasons, this is unlikely to be the last time he is linked with a job elsewhere.

Whether there is substance to those links that will inevitably come, only a few will know for sure.

Bulut says he has held positive talks with chairman Mehmet Dalman but it is owner Vincent Tan who will have the final say on his future.

There have been calls from fans at games for Bulut to remain at Cardiff, while he has suggested he would be keen to extend his contract.

However, Bulut stated last week there are no plans for further talks with owner Tan before the final game of the season, at Rotherham United next month.

In the meantime, there could be further links with jobs near and far that will only add to the feeling of uncertainty around the Bluebirds, with plans for next season understandably on hold.