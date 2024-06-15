Bentancur apologises to Son for racial slur

Rodrigo Bentancur (right) joined Son Heung-min (left) at Spurs in 2022 [Getty Images]

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has apologised to captain Son Heung-min for using a racial slur on Uruguayan television, saying it was a "very bad joke".

While appearing on Canal 10 show Por La Camiseta, Bentancur was asked by host Rafa Cotelo for a Spurs player's shirt.

The Uruguay international replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

After backlash to the clip, which was circulated on social media, he apologised to the South Korea international on Instagram.

"Sonny brother," he wrote. "I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke.

"You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!"

Son is yet to publicly respond to the apology.

The two players have been team-mates since Bentancur joined the club from Juventus in January 2022.

Bentancur is preparing to represent his country at this summer’s Copa America in the United States, which starts on 20 June.