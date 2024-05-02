Benny Bloss will miss final two Supercross rounds to arm, collarbone injury

Benny Bloss will miss the final two rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season after suffering a fracture to his arm and collarbone while practicing for Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. A timetable for his return has yet to be announced.

"I am super, super bummed for Benny," said Liqui Moly Beta Team manager Carlen Gardner. "He has had a fantastic season representing the new 450 RX and we are in such a good spot with him and the bike. This sport likes to test your mental strength every day and all we can take from this situation is that we know the level Benny can get back to and better when he heals up.

"He will undergo needed surgery and begin the road to recovery. He will be supporting his teammate Colt [Nichols] over the next two rounds as we are still in full swing to better ourselves each weekend."

SX Rd 09 Birmingham 2024 Colt Nichols in pits.jpg

Colt Nichols joins Benny Bloss and Beta Motorcycles for the end of 2024 Supercross

Last week, Benny Bloss gave Beta Motorcycles their first top-10 of 2024 and Colt Nichols believes he can give them another in Birmingham

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

Bloss failed to advance into the Evening Program during the first two rounds of Supercross, but once he finally cleared that hurdle, he was in the Feature every weekend. His season was highlighted by a pair of top-10 finishes, which came at Daytona International Speedway on a hybrid track built on the frontstretch. His best finish on the Beta this season came two rounds ago when he was eighth at Nashville.

With 94 points, Bloss currently sits 14th in SuperMotocross World Championship points with a cushion of 52 points over 21st in the standings. The top 20 riders in combined Supercross and Motocross points at the end of the outdoor season automatically qualify for the three-round playoff season in September.

More Supercross News

Denver by the numbers

Jalek Swoll: Podium denied

Philadelphia 450 results, points | 250 East

Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia and takes control.

Dylan Ferrandis returns for end of SX season

Cameron McAdoo out, Seth Hammaker in at Philadelphia

Ken Roczen is out for the remainder of the 2024 SX

Jett Lawrence wins in Nashville, Cooper Webb’s third

Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM through 2025

Evan Ferry, Triumph Motorcycles part ways

