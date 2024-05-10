Benn provisionally suspended again after appeals

Conor Benn defeated Pete Dobson in Las Vegas in his last fight in February [Getty Images]

Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended from fighting again after successful appeals by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Benn was initially suspended from boxing in March 2023 after he failed two voluntary tests for female fertility drug clomifene before his cancelled bout with fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr.

The National Anti-Doping Panel lifted the 27-year-old's suspension last July and Benn believed he was free to fight in the United Kingdom again.

However, appeals made by Ukad and the BBBofC against that decision were upheld on Friday.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith said Benn was provisionally barred from participating in any capacity in a competition organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the BBBofC.

"UKAD and the BBBoC were successful in their respective appeals of a decision handed down by a tribunal of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in July 2023," he added in a statement.

"Mr Benn's provisional suspension was reimposed by the appeal tribunal following those successful appeals."

Benn, who has always insisted he is innocent of intentionally doping, is unbeaten in his 23 professional bouts.

His past two fights have been held in the United States with the most recent in February a unanimous points win over Peter Dobson in a welterweight contest in Las Vegas.

