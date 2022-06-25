Bengals training camp report dates set

The Cincinnati Bengals have official report dates for training camp after the NFL made things official with its schedule recently.

Per the NFL, Bengals rookies will report to camp on July 23, with veterans rolling in on July 26.

Those Bengals had mostly full attendance throughout OTAs coming off the longest season in league history after a push to the Super Bowl. The lone exceptions were safety Jessie Bates and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

It’s safe to expect both of those guys at the start of camp. Bates’ deadline to do an extension or play on the franchise tag is July 15.

Bengals coaches recently talked about the need for players to do more than usual away from the team this offseason after continued changes to the NFL’s offseason schedule.

“There’s a lot of work to be done on their own,” Zac Taylor said, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We’ve got to be able to trust those guys to come back and be ready to go. In a lot of ways, I don’t know if everything is going to be normal like it was in 2019 ever again. It’s always going to continue to evolve and the quicker you can adapt to that, the better off you’re going to be.”

List