The Cincinnati Bengals signed 14 college free agents to their roster on Friday afternoon as rookie minicamp gets underway over the weekend.

In addition to the Bengals' 10 draft picks, the college free agents will take to the practice fields next week with the rest of Cincinnati's roster for the remainder of the Bengals' offseason, including training camp. The Bengals must get their roster down to 53 players by late August.

Here's a look at the 14 college free agent signings:

*DE Justin Blazek; 6-3, 252; Wisconsin-Platteville; Naperville, Ill.

*WR Cole Burgess; 6-1, 192; SUNY Cortland; Greenwich, N.Y.

*HB Noah Cain; 5-10, 222; Louisiana State; Baton Rouge, La.

*LB Aaron Casey; 6-1, 231; Indiana; Douglasville, Ga.

Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey (44) is among the 14 college free agents the Bengals have signed.

*HB Elijah Collins; 6-0, 212; Oklahoma State; Detroit, Mich.

*S Michael Dowell; 6-0, 217; Miami (Ohio); North Ridgeville, Ohio

*TE Cam Grandy; 6-5, 253; Illinois State; Benson, Ill.

*S PJ Jules; 6-0, 203; Southern Illinois; Orlando, Fla.

*QB Rocky Lombardi; 6-4, 225; Northern Illinois; Clive, Iowa

*P Austin McNamara; 6-5, 204; Texas Tech; Gilbert, Ariz.

*OT Eric Miller; 6-8, 311; Louisville; Mason, Ohio

Louisville offensive lineman Eric Miller is 6-foot-8, 311-pounder who played at Mason High School.

*WR Tre Mosley; 6-1, 196; Michigan State; Pontiac, Mich.

*LB Maema Njongmeta; 6-0, 230; Wisconsin; Buffalo Grove, Ill.

*CB Lance Robinson; 5-10, 185; Tulane; New Orleans, La.

Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) celebrates his fumble recovery last season against Minnesota.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals sign 14 college free agents