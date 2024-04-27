Bengals select Texas A&M DT McKinnley Jackson in third round, 97th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals used their second of two third-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft on Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson at No. 97 overall.

Jackson, a 6’1″ and 326-pound run-stopper who can come in and play key roles in the rotation alongside the likes of Sheldon Rankins.

It also makes Jackson the second defensive lineman picked by the Bengals in the draft already as they seek to recover from the departure of DJ Reader.

Earlier in the third round, the Bengals selected Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton after using the first two picks on the offensive and defensive lines.

This was the compensatory pick from the departure of safety Jessie Bates in free agency that the league initially got wrong and had to re-issue.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire