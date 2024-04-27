Bengals select Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in third round, 80th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The 80th overall pick, Burton averaged 20.5 yards per catch last season with eight touchdowns and ran a 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Despite drafting two wideouts last year, the Bengals hit on the area again with Burton after losing Tyler Boyd to free agency and the question mark around the future of Tee Higgins with the team after this upcoming season.

The Bengals addressed the trenches on both sides of the ball with their first two picks in the draft. In Round 1, they grabbed Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims, then followed that up at 49th overall with Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins.

