Bengals rookie DJ Turner praises veteran teammates for his great debut

Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback DJ Turner has been one of the bigger surprises of the season so far.

Shoved into a starting role after veteran Chidobe Awuzie dealt with a back injury early in the season, Turner has been involved in quite a few big plays and held up well in coverage.

The results have been encouraging and paint a good picture for the long-term status of the secondary for him across from Cam Taylor-Britt.

But ask Turner? He attributes much of his success to the veterans in the room who have helped him get to this point, as he made sure to highlight in a video from the Bengals on social media:

“Everyone’s helping each other out. Mike Thomas, Chido, Cam… all the stuff I've put in play, it came from them.” Tune in on the growth of rookie DJ Turner ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Drl4hNgKkZ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire