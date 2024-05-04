Bengals update progress on Paycor Stadium renovations

The Cincinnati Bengals have been very open about the upgrades coming to Paycor Stadium this offseason.

Along with revealing the decision about the midfield logo on the new turf field (which fans weren’t too happy about), the team updated several other points of progress around the stadium.

Besides the new club seats and improved TV system, the team provided a comparison image of the redone plaza entrance at Gate D, with Bengals.com explaining the goal:

The new look not only eases arrivals and departures, but it integrates Paycor Stadium with all the elements the building spawned with its opening in 2000: Great American Ballpark, The Banks and Smale Riverfront Park.

Credit: Bengals.com

One other notable for Bengals fans? The writeup mentions that the new seats will remain green to match the “jungle” theme and that orange seats would’ve faded quickly, while black seats would’ve been too hot during the warm months.

The latest updates are part of the $39 million renovation package this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire