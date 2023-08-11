Bengals players to watch in Week 1 preseason showdown vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals offer plenty of interesting players to watch during their Week 1 preseason clash against the Green Bay Packers.

That doesn’t sound like a hold statement, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to have many starters out there, if any.

Taylor and the Bengals will target the second and especially third exhibitions for bigger names to get game-like reps under their belts.

Until then, the focus mostly falls on guys who could be out there, roster longshots who could make a splash and rookies who need to turn camp hype into something meaningful during a game.

Here’s a look at players to watch when the Bengals play the Packers in preseason action.

S Dax Hill

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals don’t want to play starters much in this game. But Hill might be a notable exception. A first-round product tasked with helping to replace Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, there’s a chance he gets notable work. If he does…how does he look? It’s a chance for him to develop on the fly.

OL D'Ante Smith

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Smith, a former mid-rounder with big upside, just had a fantastic, unexpected showing in practice against the Packers. Will it translate to a live game? If it does and he keeps building on it, he could swipe a 53 spot.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Carman and Ford appear to be in a fistfight for a backup job. Both guys have some versatility to play guard, but they probably want the right tackle spot. Carman looked good in the playoffs last year as emergency relief. But this game, especially against backups, will be pretty telling about where both guys stand.

WR Andrei Iosivas

Syndication: The Enquirer

The rookie has been a tad erratic in camp, but his stunning athleticism has been on full display. If he can make that translate, even against backups, it’s a very encouraging sign that the sixth-rounder can push for the final roster and a primary backup spot.

RB Chase Brown

Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Another rookie, Brown gets a serious shot to prove himself right away as Trayveon Williams sits sidelined due to injury. If his productively from college translates, he’s going to really earn a look as the primary backup.

DL Zach Carter

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Carter went through a huge transformation this offseason and could be the interior pass-rusher of the future for the team. If he plays and is effective, it could be the first sign he’s headed for major things.

CB D.J. Ivey

Syndication: The Enquirer

It says a lot we’re talking about a seventh-rounder and not the second-rounder at the same position (DJ Turner). Turner has been good, but it’s Ivey — the man nicknamed Poison — who has been a breakout. If he puts in a solid three-plus quarters of good film, he’ll be in the driver’s seat for a surprise 53 spot.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire