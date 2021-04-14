Bengals get Joe Burrow a solid haul in new 7-round mock draft

Seven-round mock drafts are by far the most interesting simulations possible for the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of this year’s draft.

A one-round mock is fun enough. But once a mock decides between Ja’Marr Chase and Penei Sewell, it’s pretty disappointing to not see what the Bengals might do after that.

So here’s The Athletic’s Dane Brugler with his seven-round mock, which decides to roll with Burrow’s former LSU teammate at No. 5:

“If I were making the pick, the chance to upgrade the offensive line with Oregon’s Penei Sewell would be the choice. But reuniting Chase with Joe Burrow is understandably enticing for Duke Tobin and Cincinnati’s decision-makers. Which direction to go is a great problem for the Bengals to have at No. 5.”

The next three picks after that:

38. Cincinnati Bengals – Landon Dickerson, OG/C, Alabama 69. Cincinnati Bengals – Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech 111. Cincinnati Bengals – Joshua Kaindoh, edge, Florida State

So over the first 111 picks, the Bengals get an elite No. 1 wideout prospect, a very, very good and versatile offensive lineman and two edge defenders to fill key depth roles that have been problems in the past.

On their own, Chase and Dickerson are “A” picks, though the latter does mean the team will have to go right-tackle hunting again next offseason. The other picks over the remaining rounds strike a balance between offense and defense too with pretty good value, so the whole mock is definitely worth a read.

