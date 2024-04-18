Bengals hosted Arkansas DL Trajan Jeffcoat on pre-draft visit

The Cincinnati Bengals have put a number of defensive players through the paces ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

One of those is Arkansas edge rusher Trajan Jeffcoat, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Jeffcoat is a sort of standard Zac Taylor target at this point, given his status as a team captain and the high-effort film. Said effort could be something the Bengals will be more than happy to employ in a rotation on the edge alongside the likes of depth options such as Jeff Gunter.

In short, Jeffcoat is one of those prospects to keep an eye on Day 2 and beyond.

