Bengals elevate two wide receivers with Tee Higgins out, Ja'Marr Chase questionable

The Bengals will be without at least one and possibly two starting wide receivers on Sunday against the Texans, so they've brought in some reinforcements.

Cincinnati announced today that wide receivers Shedrick Jackson and Stanley Morgan have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's game against Houston.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out of Sunday's game and Ja'Marr Chase is listed as questionable. So the Bengals may need some help.

Jackson, an undrafted rookie out of Auburn, has yet to play in a game this season. Morgan has been with the Bengals for five years but has played in only one game, and only played on special teams, this season.