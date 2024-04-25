When will the Bengals be on the clock at No. 18 overall?

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 18 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Looking at past drafts, that means Duke Tobin and the Bengals should be on the clock around 10:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Last year at 18th overall, the Detroit Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at roughly 10:17 p.m. ET.

But the year before that, the Titans struck a trade with the Eagles, then drafted wideout Treylon Burks 18th overall at roughly 10:06 p.m. ET.

Of course, the Bengals could throw a wrench in all of this by striking a trade up in the order, or even moving back later in the round, too. As of right now, our Bengals draft rumors tracker hasn’t picked up on any outright reports that they will make a trade, though.

For now, at least, the Bengals figure to make a pick around the 10 p.m. ET range.

