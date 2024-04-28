Bengals find Brad Robbins some competition in undrafted free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t use a draft pick on a punter despite having 10 selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

But perhaps that’s because they knew their guy would be there in undrafted free agency.

After the draft concluded, Texas Tech announced that Austin McNamara will head to the Bengals, meaning the team gets a punter who averaged 45.91 yards per attempt over five years.

The move clears the way for a battle with Brad Robbins this summer, whose underwhelming 2023 campaign made the position a need this draft season.

As always, undrafted signings aren’t official until the team announces them.

