Bengals appear to host 2 major names on pre-draft visits

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have multiple major trench names around the town for visits this week.

One of those, based on Instagram stories posts by the prospects themselves, is defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. The other was Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

Both are obvious Round 1 fits for the Bengals, should they fall that far. The Bengals want a long-term option behind Trent Brown at right tackle, so Mims would make sense. And after the line lost DJ Reader, the defense could use another addition besides Sheldon Rankins.

Sweat and Mims join other reported top 30 visits for the Bengals this week as the draft approaches.

Amarius Mims is in Cincinnati. Presumably 30 visit with the Bengals pic.twitter.com/C2nXX4YsxO — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 3, 2024

T’Vondre Sweat is in Cincinnati. Presumably a 30 visit with the Bengals pic.twitter.com/CVG7WSVhBw — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire