Bengals met Auburn DL Justin Rogers ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have met with another defensive lineman prospect whose name will likely be called during the 2024 NFL draft.

Auburn defensive lineman Justin Rogers had an in-person meeting with the Bengals, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Rogers played four years in college, three at Kentucky and his final year at Auburn. He finished his college career with 46 games played, 77 tackles, seven for a loss and four sacks.

He is projected to go late in the draft if his name is called, but the Bengals have 10 picks this year so it’s a possibility one of those could be used on Rogers.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire