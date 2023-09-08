Bengals announce Joe Burrow will start Sunday

It's all systems go for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this weekend.

Burrow missed almost all of training camp with a calf injury, but has been practicing for the last couple of weeks and said on Wednesday that he feels ready to go against the Browns on Sunday. On Friday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow will be in the starting lineup for the first game of the season.

The announcement comes a day after Burrow agreed to a contract extension with the Bengals that will make him the highest-paid player in league history.

Burrow earned that contract extension by leading the Bengals to division titles and the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons. They advanced to the Super Bowl after the first of those title games and the hope in Cincinnati is that Sunday's game is the first step toward a chance to win the game for the first time in franchise history.