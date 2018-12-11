Ben Simmons will dunk on anyone, including Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons is a fearless basketball unicorn, a 6-foot-10 point guard who will dunk on anyone.

That anyone includes teammate Joel Embiid, apparently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Early in Monday’s 116-102 win against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers star received the ball in the post and backed down his undersized defender. Two dribbles and a powerful spin move later, and Simmons threw down a vicious dunk.

One problem: Embiid was rolling to the rim at the same time and found his head between Simmons’ legs as Simmons hung from the rim. I guess Embiid will have to trust the process on this one, as the dunk cut the deficit to two points, and Simmons went on to hit his next four shots.

Joel Embiid will have to trust the process of being dunked on by teammate Ben Simmons. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The dunk was Simmons’ 44th of the year, which is 14th-most in basketball the most among guards. The next-closest guard is Chicago Bulls point guard Zach LaVine, tied for 27th at 31 dunks.

Simmons finished the game three assists short of his third triple-double of the season. He scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 10 boards (four offensive) and seven assists while adding two steals and a block.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fed-up Redskins fans leave amid historic blowout

• Missed NFL record is the most mind-blowing moment of day

• Chiefs QB’s no-look pass will leave you stunned

• Martin: Cowboys now serious NFC contenders

