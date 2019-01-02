Ben Simmons seals a 76ers victory with this sly inbounds play

It couldn’t have been any easier for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons in the final seconds of a tight contest Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The 76ers held a 117-113 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers with 15 seconds remaining and Simmons awaiting an inbounds play. When the official gave Simmons the ball, Clippers’ guard Sindarius Thornwell turned around, presumably in preparation to go for a steal or double-team a quick shot.

That, of course, left Simmons a wide-open path to the basket after a quick little trick.

Ben Simmons got 'em with the oldest trick in the book! 😂#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/F63DBgsziC — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 2, 2019





Off the back, easy basket, get out with the win. “Yikes,” indeed.

The 76ers (24-14) won a heated contest, 119-113, that included tempers flaring from teammates Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler. Embiid had a game-high 28 points and 19 rebounds. Simmons had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

