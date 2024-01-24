Advertisement

Bemidji State's Bill Ketola named CSC Academic All-American

Jan. 23—AUSTIN, Texas — Bemidji State football junior offensive lineman Bill Ketola was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Second Team on Tuesday.

Ketola holds a 4.0 GPA while majoring in biology. He played in 11 games during the 2023 season and helped Bemidji State reach the NCAA Division II Playoffs for a third straight year. The Beavers also reached the second round for the third consecutive season and hosted their first-ever second round playoff game.

Ketola helped anchor an offense that averaged 30.5 points per game and 399.2 yards per contest. BSU rushed for 137.4 yards per game and 19 touchdowns while throwing for 261.75 yards per game and 29 touchdowns.