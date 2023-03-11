Bellator 292 results: Michael Page destroys Goiti Yamauchi’s kneecap in 26-second KO win

Michael Page can’t stop adding to his highlight reel.

The Bellator star picked up another impressive finish and became the first to stop Goiti Yamauchi in MMA. Page (21-2 MMA, 17-2 BMMA) defeated Yamauchi (28-6 MMA, 14-5 BMMA) by knockout just 26 seconds into their welterweight contest.

The bout opened up the Bellator 292 main card at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Although the win was registered as a knockout, it wasn’t a typical KO finish.

Page came out pressuring Yamauchi and in one of the few leg kicks landed, Yamauchi visibly popped and dropped to the canvas in pain less than 30 seconds into the fight. The referee, seeing Yamauchi was immobile, stepped in and waved off the fight. It was an impressive and devastating finish.

With the victory, Page successfully made a return to MMA. His previous fight was under the BKFC banner this past August. He lost to Mike Perry in a majority decision.

Prior to that, Page lost to Logan Storley in a split decision for the Bellator interim welterweight title. The loss to Storley snapped a six-fight winning streak for “MVP.”

Yamauchi had a three-fight winning streak come to an end. He entered Bellator 292 on the heels of a highlight-reel knockout of top contender Neiman Gracie.

Up-to-the-minute Bellator 292 results include:

Michael Page def. Goiti Yamauchi via KO (leg kick) – Round 1, 0:26.

Enrique Barzola def. Erik Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Josh Hill def. Cass Bell via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Khalid Murtazaliev def. Tony Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Julius Anglickas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Laird Anderson def. Rogelio Luna via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2;41.

Theo Haig def. Adam Wamsley via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 3:01.

