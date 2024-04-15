‘I believe in coach Walberg’ John Welch returns to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Vance Walberg was officially introduced on Friday as Fresno State’s next head men’s basketball coach. A few of Walberg’s assistant coaches were present at his introductory press conference.

John Welch was named Fresno State’s associate head men’s basketball coach. He comes to Fresno State after spending last season at Kentucky working under John Calipari.

“I want to bring success to Fresno State. I know how important athletics is to the Valley” said Welch.

Welch has worked at Fresno State before. He was formerly an assistant for the Bulldogs from 1995-02 under coach Jerry Tarkanian. Welch played for Tarkanian at UNLV from 1985-86.

“I believe in coach Walberg… This was a basketball decision for me to come and work with someone I really respect and to win” said Welch.

John’s son Riley will also be on Walberg’s staff as a volunteer.

