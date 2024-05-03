Bel Air High School ready to host State Gymnastics Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bel Air High School will play host to the 2024 THSGCA State Gymnastics Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Many of the top gymnasts from across the state of Texas will meet at Bel Air High School to compete for state titles.

The state championships will be a two-day event. There will be two sessions per day on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are being sold at Athletics / Athletic Events Online Tickets (yisd.net) and are priced at $20.

The boys will start both days off: 10:00 a.m. MT on Friday and then 9:00 a.m. MT on Saturday.

The girls will follow with a start time of 4:00 p.m. MT on Friday and then a 3:00 p.m. MT start time on Saturday. Click here to view schedule.

The Bel Air and Eastwood teams qualified on the girls side. Hanks High School’s Danielle Mata is the Knights’ lone representative at the state championships. Gymnastics in Texas is not sanctioned by the UIL. The event is run by the Texas High School Gymnastic Coaches Association.

