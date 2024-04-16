Beecher loaned back to AHL’s Providence Bruins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is seeing another roster change.

Tuesday, the rookie for the NHL’s Boston Bruins, was placed on loan to the Providence Bruins in the AHL. The move comes on the day of the Bruins’ regular season finale when the team hosts Ottawa tonight at 7 pm. Boston also recalled veteran forward Jayson Megna to the roster.

Beecher, 23, has scored seven goals and racked up three assists in 52 games in the NHL and has seen plenty of time in Providence this season.

The 2019 NHL first-round Draft pick hasn’t secured a point in his last six games with Boston. Beecher has been strong on faceoffs this season securing 54.6 percent out of 500 total attempts.



