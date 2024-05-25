Beauly claim shock Camanachd Cup win over Kinlochshiel

[BBC]

National Division side Beauly proved shock troops in after knocking Premiership high-fliers Kinlochshiel out of the Camanachd Cup with a penalties victory at Braeview.

Beauly twice took the lead courtesy of Sandy Elrick, but found themselves pegged back by Shiel - third in the league - thanks to Jordan Fraser and a late equaliser by John MacRae, forcing the match to penalties.

But it was the lower league team who prevailed, winning 5-4 in the shootout.

Lochaber overwhelmed Kyles 8-1 in what had been expected to be a tight tie at Spean Bridge, with Shaun Nicholson scored in the opening minute.

By the 18th minute it was 4-0 as Lochaber dominated the game - with Max Campbell grabbing a hat tric while Pat Toal got a double and Stuart Callison and Ben Delaney claimed a goal each. James Pringle scored Kyles’ late consolation.

Lovat prevailed 4-1 over Caberfeidh in Kiltarlity with a goal in each half from Graeme MacMillan. Lewis Tawse and Fraser Heath also scored to see Lovat through, despite a late consolation strike from Craig Morrison.

Newtonmore suffered their second cup exit in as many Saturdays after losing 5-3 in extra time to Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

Lewis Cameron opened for Oban Camanachd, while Ross MacMillan produced an instant reply to Drew MacDonald’s equaliser for Newtonmore before Iain Robinson took the game to extra time.

Daniel MacVicar and a double from Matthew Sloss put the tie well beyond Newtonmore.

It also took Glasgow Mid Argyll 120 minutes to eliminate Inveraray 3-2 - Callum McLay cancelled out Allan MacDonald’s opener for Inveraray, whose Campbell Watt edged them ahead late on.

However in the last minute, Craig Anderson sent the tie into extra time where McLay’s second won it for the city side.

Kingussie swept aside Bute 9-1, with doubles from Dylan Borthwick and Thomas Borthwick along with one each from Liam Borthwick, George Taylor Ramsay, Iain Fraser and Lee Bain before Rory McDonald’s stoppage time reply for Bute.

Elsewhere, Fort William won 4-0 over Inverness courtesy of a Lachie Shaw hat-trick, while Skye beat Glenurquhart 3-0.

Kilmallie had a 3-1 home win over Col Glen in the Mowi National Division.